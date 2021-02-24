A freshman, Brown set personal bests in the winning the 200-yard freestyle (1:51.00) and 500 freestyle (4:58.63) races to help the Pioneers earn the Class 2 team state championship, which is the program’s first. She also swam on Kirkwood’s winning 200 medley relay and fourth-place 200 freestyle relay at the state meet. Brown’s 500 freestyle time broke a school record she established during a quad meet Kirkwood hosted in January. At that quad meet, Brown also swam the breaststroke leg on the winning 200 medley relay team, which set a school mark with a time of 1:47.45. Brown also is a junior national qualifier for the Clayton Shaw Park swim club.
Nora Lee Brown • Kirkwood swimming