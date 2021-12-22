 Skip to main content
Norah Gum • Waterloo basketball
Norah Gum, Waterloo basketball

A 6-foot junior forward, Gum led the Bulldogs to the championship of the Gibault Candy Cane Classic and was named the tournament MVP. In a 62-28 win over Red Bud in the title game, she had a game-high 20 points to go along with seven rebounds and five steals as Waterloo, which held a seven-point lead at halftime, blew the game open by outscoring Red Bud 24-8 in the third quarter. Gum also had big performances in a first-round win over Valmeyer (23 points, 10 rebounds) and a semifinal victory over Columbia (27 points, 15 rebounds). A first-team all-conference honoree last season, Gum is averaging 17.5 points and 9.1 rebounds.

