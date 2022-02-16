 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Octavia Heidelberg • Dupo basketball

A 5-foot-11 senior forward, Heidelberg had four double-doubles in four victories last week to help the Tigers build a winning streak that has reached nine games and capture the Cahokia Conference Kaskaskia Division title. She had big performances in a 58-31 win over Gibault (22 points, 11 rebounds, 3 blocks), a 46-26 victory over New Athens (20 points, 13 rebounds, 5 blocks), a 49-42 win over Valmeyer (17 points, 15 rebounds, 7 blocks, 6 steals) and a 63-12 victory over O’Fallon First Baptist (24 points, 19 rebounds). An all-tournament selection at Chester in early January, Heidelberg is averaging 16.2 points, 12.5 rebounds and 3.2 blocks.

