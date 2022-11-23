Oliver Doyle • Webster Groves soccer

A senior forward, Doyle was the leading scorer (14 goals, 8 assists) for a Statesmen team that captured the Class 3 state championship. In a 3-2 win in penalty kicks over Kansas City East in the championship game, he scored on a penalty kick in the 74th minute after Brendan Crews was fouled in the box. That gave the Statesmen a 2-1 lead, but an East goal in the 76th minute forced overtime. After two scoreless overtime periods, the game went to penalty kicks and Doyle buried the first PK before goalie Krew Rekart made two saves to secure the championship. Doyle was named the player of the year in Region 1 and first-team all-conference.