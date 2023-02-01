Oliver Kokal • Parkway Central basketball

A 6-foot-5 junior forward, hit personal and career milestones during a 64-58 win over Hazelwood West to close out the Parkway West Showdown. Kokal scored a career-high 38 points in the victory to become the 11th player in Parkway Central history to hit the 1,000-point plateau. A first team All-Suburban Conference Red Pool player last season, Kokal ranks among area leaders with averages of 20.4 points and 7.9 rebounds per game. His 38-point effort was one of three games of 30 points or more this season and he also has recorded six double-doubles, including 11 points and 14 rebounds last week in a tournament loss to Liberty.