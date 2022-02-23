 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oliver Kokal • Parkway Central basketball

A 6-foot-4 sophomore forward, Kokal led the Colts to a pair of victories last week. He had 26 points, eight rebounds and four steals in a 57-36 win over Lutheran South and scored 22 points, grabbed eight rebounds and handed out three assists in a come-from-behind 63-61 win at Pattonville. In the Colts' last seven games, he has scored 20 points or more five times and is averaging 20 points and 8.3 rebounds. An all-tournament selection at MICDS and Parkway West, Kokal is averaging a team-high 15.9 points and 7.7 rebounds. As a freshman, he was a starter for most of the season and averaged nine points.

