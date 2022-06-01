Olivia Baca • Edwardsville soccer

A junior forward who has committed to Xavier University, Baca led the Tigers to the Class 3A Normal Community Sectional title, the program’s first since 2014. She had a natural hat trick and one assist in a 5-0 win over Normal Community in the final. Baca scored her first goal early in the first half to give the Tigers a 2-0 lead, a lead they held at halftime. She then scored a pair of goals within two minutes early in the second half to put the game out of reach at 4-0. She had both Edwardsville goals in a 2-0 sectional semifinal win over O’Fallon. Baca led the Tigers in scoring with 25 of the team’s 46 goals and six assists. She was a first-team all-conference selection last season.