Olivia Buckley • Northwest Cedar Hill wrestling

Olivia Buckley, Northwest Cedar Hill

Olivia Buckley, Northwest Cedar Hill wrestling

A senior, Buckley won the championship of the 174-pound weight class at Summit’s Sherri Lance Invitational as Northwest won the team title by 30 points. Buckley won her first two matches with first-period pins and sealed the championship by pinning teammate Samantha Anderson in the second period. It was the second tournament win of the season for Buckley (24-4), who took first at the Cape Central’s Tiger Classic, second at the Parkway South Tournament and fourth at the Wonder Woman Tournament. She is a four-year varsity starter and an original member of the first girls wrestling team at Northwest.

News