Olivia Carle, Red Bud volleyball

A 5-foot-5 senior outside hitter, Carle led the Musketeers to three victories last week as they extended their winning streak, which has reached eight matches. In seven sets, she had 23 kills (3.29 average), six service aces with three service errors and 13 digs. Red Bud swept Steeleville in two sets and Carle led the attack with nine kills. After providing three kills and three aces in a two-set win over Roxana, Carle had 11 kills and 10 digs in a three-set victory against Okawville. A starter since her sophomore season, Carle leads Red Bud in kills (3.3 per set) and has signed to play at Southwestern Illinois College next season. She also played basketball.

