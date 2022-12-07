Olivia Durbin • Civic Memorial basketball

A 5-foot-8 senior guard, Durbin had big performances in a pair of Mississippi Valley Conference victories. She poured in 39 points, including 6 of 8 3-pointers and hitting all 15 of her free throws, grabbed five rebounds and made four steals in a 73-64 win against Mascoutah. Durbin followed by scoring 28 points and pulling down five rebounds to lift the Eagles to a 65-26 win over Jerseyville. Durbin, who was slowed by illness earlier this season, is averaging team-high 19.2 points and to go along with 4.3 rebounds. She was a first-team all-conference honoree last season after averaging 14.4 points and 5.2 rebounds. She also plays soccer.