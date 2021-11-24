 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Olivia Durbin • Civic Memorial basketball
0 comments

Olivia Durbin • Civic Memorial basketball

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Olivia Durbin, Civic Memorial

Olivia Durbin, Civic Memorial basketball

A 5-foot-8 junior guard, Durbin outscored the opposition by pouring in a school and tournament-record 42 points in a 78-27 win over Mount Zion in the Taylorville Thanksgiving Tournament. She hit 12 3-pointers on 17 tries (71 percent), connected on three of four 2-pointers, did not attempt a free throw and had four rebounds. Durbin had 10 points in the Eagles’ 51-13 win over Jacksonville in their season opener and scored eight points in the first half before sitting out the second half of a 57-38 win over Taylorville. Last season, as the Eagles’ first player off the bench, she averaged nearly six points a game.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

In the pool and on the field: Meet our high school athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News