Olivia Durbin • Civic Memorial basketball

A 5-foot-8 junior guard, Durbin outscored the opposition by pouring in a school and tournament-record 42 points in a 78-27 win over Mount Zion in the Taylorville Thanksgiving Tournament. She hit 12 3-pointers on 17 tries (71 percent), connected on three of four 2-pointers, did not attempt a free throw and had four rebounds. Durbin had 10 points in the Eagles’ 51-13 win over Jacksonville in their season opener and scored eight points in the first half before sitting out the second half of a 57-38 win over Taylorville. Last season, as the Eagles’ first player off the bench, she averaged nearly six points a game.