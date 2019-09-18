Subscribe for 99¢
Olivia Fong, Francis Howell Central

Olivia Fong, Francis Howell Central softball

A senior shortstop, Fong helped the Spartans win four of five games to place second in the Ozark Fall Festival in Springfield. In the five games, she went 10-for-14 (.714) with two doubles, eight RBI, six runs, five stolen bases and two walks. Highlights for Fong included going 3-for-3 with four RBI in a 10-2 semifinal win over host Ozark and delivering three hits in four at bats with double, an RBI and two stolen bases in a 6-2 win over Republic. Overall this season, Fong is batting .462 with 10 RBI and nine stolen bases.

