A senior shortstop, Fong helped the Spartans win four of five games to place second in the Ozark Fall Festival in Springfield. In the five games, she went 10-for-14 (.714) with two doubles, eight RBI, six runs, five stolen bases and two walks. Highlights for Fong included going 3-for-3 with four RBI in a 10-2 semifinal win over host Ozark and delivering three hits in four at bats with double, an RBI and two stolen bases in a 6-2 win over Republic. Overall this season, Fong is batting .462 with 10 RBI and nine stolen bases.
Most popular
-
Notebook: Marquette celebrates signature victory; CBC-De Smet sold out
-
Area football rankings, Week 3
-
Williams gets dig No. 1,000, helps Oakville to sweep of Eureka
-
Pattonville beats Hazelwood West in walkoff fashion
-
Jensen's relaxed preparation helps Francis Howell Central slip past Fort Zumwalt West