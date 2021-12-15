Olivia Schiffer • St. Charles wrestling

A senior, Schiffer won the championship at 174 pounds at the Liberty Invitational and has won her first 10 matches this season. She won five matches at Liberty, capping it off by pinning previously unbeaten Jaiden Hodges (8-1) of Sullivan in the title match at the 3:53 mark. Schiffer, who won all four of her pool-play matches with first-period pins, was on her back and nearly pinned in the title match but fought back to win. She was coming off a championship at the Fort Zumwalt North Tournament to kick off the season and is ranked eighth in the state. The past two seasons, Schiffer fell one victory short of qualifying for state.