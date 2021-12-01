Owen Merrell • Holt football

A 5-foot-10, 185-pound junior quarterback, Merrell stepped in after starting quarterback Cooper Brown, who leads the area in passing yards (2,978) and touchdown passes (37), left a Class 5 state semifinal game against Fort Osage with an injury in the first quarter, and led the Indians to a 31-14 win. Merrell, who hadn’t attempted a varsity pass and had one carry for 55 yards entering the game, completed 11 of his 13 passes for 53 yards. He rushed for 99 yards, 95 of which came on a TD run on a quarterback keeper that shifted the momentum of the game in the fourth quarter. Merrell’s TD gave the Indians a 24-14 lead with 7:46 to play.