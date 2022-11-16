Owen Reynolds • DuBourg soccer

A junior center back and team captain, Reynolds helped the Cavaliers advance to the Class 1 state semifinals. He scored the third goal of DuBourg’s 3-0 state quarterfinal win over Brentwood on a penalty kick in the 14th minute. It was the sixth goal of the season for Reynolds, who is an offensive weapon for the Cavaliers on corner kicks by positioning himself in the box and winning head balls. He plays every minute of every game, takes free kicks and is given the job of marking the opposition’s top offensive player. He also anchors a defense that has shut out opponents 10 times this season and is a first-team all-conference and first-team all-district honoree.