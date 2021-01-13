A 5-foot-9 senior guard and forward, Fowler led the Black Cats to three victories. She poured in school-record 45 points, shattering the old single-game mark of 36, grabbed eight rebounds and made nine steals in a 73-52 win over Orchard Farm. She followed with a double-double of 25 points, 14 rebounds, five assists and three steals in a 69-57 win over Fox and closed out the week with a triple-double (20 points, 14 rebounds, 11 assists) to lead the Black Cats to 61-56 win over Washington. The MVP of the JCAA the past two seasons, Fowler is averaging 16.3 points, 8.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.2 steals.
Paige Fowler • Herculaneum basketball