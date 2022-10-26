 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Paige Siebert • Jefferson volleyball

  • 0
Paige Siebert, Jefferson

Paige Siebert, Jefferson volleyball

A 5-foot-5 senior setter who will play at Missouri Valley College, Siebert racked up 60 assists and 11 digs in a come-from-behind 25-19, 20-25, 17-25, 25-17, 16-14 victory over Saxony Lutheran. She set a group of big hitters including Emma Breier, who had a team-high 25 kills, along with Kirstyn Loyd (21 kills) and Ava Roth (12 kills). Siebert had 25 assists against Grandview on Monday and 28 against West County on Tuesday. She is currently fourth in the area in assists with 926 (10 per set). Last season, she earned all-state, first-team all-district, second-team all-conference and academic all-state honors.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

District sluggers, and perfection on the tennis court: our Athletes of the Week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News