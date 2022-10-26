Paige Siebert • Jefferson volleyball

A 5-foot-5 senior setter who will play at Missouri Valley College, Siebert racked up 60 assists and 11 digs in a come-from-behind 25-19, 20-25, 17-25, 25-17, 16-14 victory over Saxony Lutheran. She set a group of big hitters including Emma Breier, who had a team-high 25 kills, along with Kirstyn Loyd (21 kills) and Ava Roth (12 kills). Siebert had 25 assists against Grandview on Monday and 28 against West County on Tuesday. She is currently fourth in the area in assists with 926 (10 per set). Last season, she earned all-state, first-team all-district, second-team all-conference and academic all-state honors.