Paige Wehrmeister • Parkway West wrestling
0 comments

Paige Wehrmeister • Parkway West wrestling

  • 0
Subscription sale! $3 for 3 months
Paige Wehrmeister, Parkway West

Paige Wehrmeister, Parkway West wrestling

A sophomore, Wehrmeister won the championship of the 125-pound weight class at the Missouri District 1 Tournament by pinning all four of her opponents without allowing a point. She capped off her day by finishing her championship match against Seckman sophomore Madison Conrad with 29 seconds remaining in the second period. A state qualifier as a freshman, Wehrmeister (24-1) also has won tournament championships at Parkway West, where she was named the event’s outstanding wrestler, Lafayette, McCluer and St. Clair. She has also wrestled against boys this season, winning six matches.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports