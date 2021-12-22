 Skip to main content
Paige Wehrmeister • Parkway West wrestling
Paige Wehrmeister • Parkway West wrestling

A senior, Wehrmeister remained unbeaten at 18-0 by winning the championship of the 135-pound weight class at the Fort Zumwalt East Invitational. She pinned her first three opponents in the first period and sealed the championship with a by pinning Marquette junior Maddy Barton in the second period at the 3:06 mark. Wehrmeister, who has won all of her matches this season by fall, also placed first at Parkway West’s Longhorn Lady Roundup and the Parkway South Invitational. Wehrmeister, who is currently ranked No. 6 in the country at 135 pounds by USA Wrestling, won the state title in the 137-pound weight class with a 23-0 record last season.

