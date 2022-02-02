 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Parker Anderson • Hermann basketball

Parker Anderson, Hermann

Parker Anderson, Hermann basketball

A 6-foot-3 junior guard, Anderson was named MVP of the Hermann Invitational after leading the Bearcats to the championship. In a 53-44 win over California in the championship game, he had a team-high 18 points along with five rebounds and three assists. He had 18 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals in a 60-57 semifinal win over St. James. Anderson, who also was MVP of the South Callaway Tournament earlier in January, is averaging 15 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists. He plays football, basketball and baseball and has been named first-team all-conference in all three sports.

