Parker Hagemann • Webster Groves swimming
A senior, Hagemann won one individual event, placed second in another was on two winning relays to help the Statesmen win the team title at Lindbergh’s Flyer Invitational. She won the 50 freestyle in 24.62 seconds, took second in the 500 free (5:19.27) and swam the butterfly leg on the winning 200 medley relay. She cemented with team victory with a clutch performance as the anchor of the Statesmen’s 400 free relay, entering the pool in third place and racing to victory. One day prior to the Lindbergh event, Hagemann won the 50 free and finished second in the 100 back at the Rockwood Quad. She will swim at the University of Nebraska-Omaha next season.

