Patrick Heitert • CBC football

A 6-foot, 190-pound junior quarterback, Heitert completed 21 of 26 passes for 366 yards and five touchdowns in a 63-28 victory over Marquette in a Class 6 District 2 quarterfinal game. He threw first-half TD passes of 3, 29, 12 and 47 yards and ran 46 yards for a TD as the Cadets built a 49-21 halftime lead. Heitert capped off his big night with a 25-yard TD pass in the third quarter. It was the second consecutive 300-plus yard passing game for Heitert, who threw for 332 yards and five TDs the previous week in a win over Chaminade. Overall, Heitert, who saw time at tight end early in the season, has passed for 944 yards and 13 TDs.
