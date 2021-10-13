Patrick Heitert • CBC football

A 6-foot-1, 190-pound senior quarterback, Heitert led the Cadets to a 48-14 win over Chaminade that clinched the Metro Catholic Conference championship for CBC. He completed 24 of 39 passes for 279 yards and one touchdown and carried the ball 12 times for 63 yards and a TD. His 2-yard TD run with 27 seconds left in the second quarter gave the Cadets a 27-7 lead at halftime. Heitert then connected with Gavin Conley on a 47-yard TD pass to extend the Cadets lead to 34-14 late in the third quarter. Overall, Heitert has passed for 1,544 yards and nine touchdowns with a passer rating of 111.5. He took over as the Cadets starting quarterback midway through last season and earned all-conference honors.