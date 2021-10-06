Patrick O’Day • Liberty soccer

For the second time this season, O’Day, a senior goalkeeper, had three consecutive shutouts to help the Eagles win a tournament. Last week, Liberty won the Francis Howell Central Tournament, a round robin event, and O’Day was a difference maker. In a 2-0 first-round win over Clayton he stopped five shots, including a penalty kick. Liberty and Ladue played to a 0-0 tie in the second round, and O’Day made six saves, two of which came on breakaways. Liberty sealed the tournament title with a 4-0 win over Francis Howell Central as O’Day made five saves. O’Day, who has 10 shutouts, also helped the Eagles win the St. Dominic Super Cup in early September.
