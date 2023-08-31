A sophomore shortstop, Bantle hit a grand slam in the first at-bat of her varsity career to help the Jaguars open their season with a 13-2 victory against Rolla in the Union Tournament. She helped Seckman post a 2-1 record in the tournament, going 5-for-9 at the plate with seven RBI, two stolen bases and two runs scored. Defensively, Bantle helped turn a double play and had six putouts and four assists. In the spring, Bantle was a state track and field qualifier with Seckman’s 800-meter relay team. She also plays basketball.