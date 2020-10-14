 Skip to main content
Pernell Garner • Lafayette football
A 5-foot-8, 140-pound senior wide receiver, cornerback and kick returner, Garner scored three touchdowns, two on offense and one on defense, to lead the Lancers to a 44-38 win over Ladue. In all, Garner caught nine passes for 137 yards. With Lafayette trailing 17-14 late in the second quarter, Garner scored on a 56-yard pass from TJ Bright to put the Lancers on top heading into halftime. In the third quarter, Garner picked off a pass and returned it 32 yards for a TD and he capped off his big night by catching a 10-yard TD pass from Blake Micek in the fourth quarter. In two games, Garner has caught 16 passes for 264 yards (16.5 per catch) and three TDs.

