A senior goalkeeper, Herrmann has put together a streak of 13 consecutive halves without giving up a goal. Last week, he helped the Junior Billikens beat rival and defending Class 4 state champion CBC for the second time this season by stopping two of eight shots in a penalty-kick shootout for a 1-0 victory. He followed by shutting out Eureka 3-0. Herrmann began his scoreless string Sept. 24 with a shutout against Marquette in a 1-0 win. Along the way, he also blanked Blue Valley Northwest, Mehlville and St. Mary’s. A second-year starter, Herrmann earned all-tournament honors at the Junior Billiken Classic earlier this month.
Most popular
-
Top-ranked small school Cardinal Ritter may have used ineligible player
-
Notebook: Roosevelt's Porter remains missing from the sidelines; visitation, funeral services set for Vashon grad Mitchell
-
Red-hot Priory rolls to seventh successive win by knocking off MICDS
-
Missouri top 10 rankings
-
Shell-shocked Althoff overcomes slow start to outlast Mater Dei