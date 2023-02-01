Peter Nicholl • Winfield basketball

Nicholl, a 6-foot-1 senior guard who averages 11.7 points and 4.6 rebounds, was named the tournament most valuable player while helping Winfield win the championship of the 98th annual Bowling Green Tournament. A three-year varsity player, Nicholl had 13 points and six rebounds as Winfield won 56-51 in the title game against Elsberry, which had beaten Winfield twice earlier this season. Nicholl had 19 points and eight rebounds in a tournament semifinal victory against host Bowling Green, and he opened the tournament with 16 points and five rebounds against North Callaway. Also an infielder and pitcher for Winfield's baseball team, Nicholl hopes to play basketball in college.