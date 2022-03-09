 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Peyton Blair • Fort Zumwalt South basketball

A 6-foot-2 senior guard, Blair led the Bulldogs to a 60-59 comeback victory against Troy Buchanan in the Class 6 District 4 championship and was named to the all-district team. Blair, who finished with 21 points, eight assists, and seven steals, had the winning basket with 23.8 seconds remaining. He scored the Bulldogs’ last eight points as they rallied from a 57-44 deficit in the final 4:15. Blair also led South in scoring with 14 points in 50-44 semifinal win over Fort Zumwalt North. An all-tournament selection at St. Dominic in December, Blair was a second-team all-state baseball player for a Bulldogs team that finished fourth in Class 5 in 2021.

