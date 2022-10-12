 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Peyton Cusick • Marquette golf

A senior captain, Cusick was named the Suburban Conference Yellow Pool player of the year for the second consecutive year and qualified for next week’s Class 4 state tournament by finishing second in district tournament play. She fired a 3-over-par 75 to win by four strokes at the Yellow Pool Tournament at Crescent Farms Golf Club, helping Marquette win the team title. Three days later, she shot a 6-over 78 to finish tied for second at the District 2 tournament at Crescent Farms as Marquette finished second as a team. Cusick led the Mustangs to a perfect 7-0 record in conference matches, medaling in six of the matches with an average score of 1-over par.

