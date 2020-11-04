Peyton Schieppe • O’Fallon cross country

A junior, Schieppe placed second at the Class 3A Normal Community Sectional, covering the 3-mile Maxwell Park course in 17 minutes, 53.96 seconds, seven seconds behind the winner. l The previous week at the Granite City Regional at Wilson Park, Schieppe finished second in 17:03.97, which is the area’s top time this season and broke the school record by 19 seconds. It was the third time this season Schieppe has shined at Wilson Park, where she won the Granite City Invitational in 17:35.68 and the Southwestern Conference meet in 17:53.46. She also finished first at the Belleville West Invitational.
