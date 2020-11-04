 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Peyton Schieppe • O’Fallon cross country
0 comments

Peyton Schieppe • O’Fallon cross country

  • 0
Subscribe for $5/5 months
Peyton Schieppe, O'Fallon

Peyton Schieppe, O'Fallon cross country and track

A junior, Schieppe placed second at the Class 3A Normal Community Sectional, covering the 3-mile Maxwell Park course in 17 minutes, 53.96 seconds, seven seconds behind the winner. l The previous week at the Granite City Regional at Wilson Park, Schieppe finished second in 17:03.97, which is the area’s top time this season and broke the school record by 19 seconds. It was the third time this season Schieppe has shined at Wilson Park, where she won the Granite City Invitational in 17:35.68 and the Southwestern Conference meet in 17:53.46. She also finished first at the Belleville West Invitational.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports