A sophomore, Schieppe won the Granite City Invitational, covering the 3-mile course at Wilson Park in 17 minutes, 24.65 seconds. Schieppe, who won the junior varsity race of the Granite City Invitational last season, led from start to finish but had to fight off Staunton standout Lydia Roller midway through the race. Schieppe pulled away down the stretch to win by 12 seconds. It was the first meet of the season for Schieppe, who was limited to flat courses last season after undergoing surgery for a torn ACL in February 2018. In track last spring, Schieppe’s fastest time in the 1,600 was 5:11 and her top time the 800 was 2:20.
