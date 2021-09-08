Peyton Schieppe • O’Fallon cross country

A senior, Schieppe won the Granite City Invitational, covering the course at Wilson Park in 17 minutes, 36.6 seconds, 35 seconds in front of the runner-up. Schieppe, who led from start to finish and increased the gap as she ran, had even splits, running the first mile in 5:44, the second in 5:56 and the third in 5:56. It was the first race of the season for Schieppe, who was the Post-Dispatch girls cross country runner of the year last season, when she won three individual titles and was runner-up at both the Granite City Regional and Class 3A Normal Community Sectional. She posted the area's fastest time (17:53) at the Southwestern Conference meet.