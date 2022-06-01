Phillip Bone • St. Louis U. High volleyball

A 6-foot-1 senior outside hitter who will play volleyball at Stevens Institute of Technology in New Jersey next season, Bone helped the Jr. Billikens capture their fourth consecutive Class 4 championship and sixth out of the last seven seasons played. In a 25-22, 25-22, 25-10 sweep of Vianney in the championship match, he pounded down 14 kills and made four digs. He had a match-high 14 kills to go along with four digs and four aces in a semifinal sweep of Eureka. Bone is part of a group of Jr. Billikens seniors that is among the winningest in Missouri high school sports history. The win in the championship was SLUH’s 74th consecutive and it has won 130 of its last 131 sets.