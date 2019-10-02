A junior catcher, Montgomery helped the Owls go 5-2 last week and finish third in the Jackson Tournament. For the week, she batted .739 (17-for-23) with three home runs, nine doubles, one triple and 19 RBI. She had big offensive performances in wins over Herculaneum (4-for-4, two doubles, one triple, two RBI), De Soto (3-for-3, two home runs, five RBI), Naylor (3-for-4, two doubles, four RBI) and capped the tournament by going 3-for-4 with three doubles, including a walk-off double, and three RBI, to beat Jackson in the third-place game. Overall, Montgomery is batting .563 with three home runs and 34 RBI.
