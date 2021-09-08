 Skip to main content
PJ Behan • MICDS football
A 6-foot-2, 180-pound senior wide receiver, Behan caught 12 passes for 274 yards (22.8 yards per catch), made five touchdown receptions and caught a two-point conversion pass to lead the Rams to a 59-52 win at Park Hills Central. He had touchdown catches of 55, 28, 41, 17 and 33 yards. Last season, he earned both first team all-conference and first team all-district honors as a wide receiver when he led the team in receptions (26), receiving yards (533) and receiving touchdowns (7). He was also voted a team captain by his teammates for this season and is committed to Brown University as a Division I lacrosse player.

