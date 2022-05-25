Preston Achter • Priory tennis

A junior who has accepted a letter of intent to play tennis at West Point Military Academy, Achter won the Class 2 singles title, pulling out a 6-7 (8), 6-1, 10-2 victory over Justin Jan of MICDS in the championship match at Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield. In the first set, Jan fought off six set points for Achter — four in the set’s 12th game and then two more in a tiebreaker. But Achter controlled the rest of the match to win his second consecutive state championship. Achter had lost to Jan in the championship match of the Metro League Tournament and advanced to the semifinals of the MICDS Tournament of Champions.