Quierra Love • Edwardsville basketball
Quierra Love • Edwardsville basketball

Quierra Love, Edwardsville

Quierra Love, Edwardsville basketball

A 5-foot-4 senior guard, Love helped the Tigers bounce back from a loss to Incarnate Word in the Visitation Tournament championship to win three consecutive games last week. She kicked off the calendar year by scoring a team-high 12 points, grabbing five rebounds and making five steals in a 55-40 Southwestern Conference win over East St. Louis. She then scored a game-high 20 points and made three steals in a 61-47 conference showdown against O’Fallon. Love closed out with week with eight points in a win over Parkway North during the St. Joseph’s Shootout. An all-tournament honoree at Visitation in December, Love has signed with SIU Carbondale.

