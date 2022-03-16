Quinn Sweeney • Lindbergh lacrosse

A senior who plays the attack position, Sweeney has gotten off to a hot start, racking up 16 goals and nine assists in the Flyers’ first four games, all of which were victories. Last week, he led Lindbergh to a 17-1 win over Parkway West with three goals, five assists and four ground balls. In the Flyers’ next game, he had four goals, one assist and one ground ball in a 10-4 win over Holt. On Tuesday, he had a goal, an assist and three ground balls as Lindbergh edged Webster Groves 6-5. Sweeney, a four-year starter who has committed to Maryville University, earned first-team all-conference honors last season after providing 27 goals and 16 assists.