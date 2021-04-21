A junior utility player who is versatile enough to play every position, Gallagher went on a scoring binge, firing home 14 goals and assisting on five others in a 20-7 victory over MICDS. Official records don't exist but CBC coaches believe the 14 goals to be a Missouri single-game state record. He scored eight goals in the first half and six in the second, with most of his goals coming off a set offense. Gallagher, who directs the entire Cadets offense and defense, followed that big performance with a five-goal, one-assist game in an 11-8 loss to Chaminade. Gallagher is also on the CBC swim team, specializing the butterfly and freestyle.
Quinten Gallagher • CBC water polo