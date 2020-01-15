A 6-foot-1 guard who has signed with SIU Edwardsville, Taylor continued his outstanding senior season with three big games last week for the unbeaten Kahoks. He put up big numbers in wins over Cahokia (20 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 steals), Belleville East (20 points, 13 rebounds, 8 assists) and in the prestigious Highland Shootout against De Smet (26 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 steals). Taylor’s performance to start the calendar year came on the heels of him being named MVP of the Collinsville Holiday Classic after leading the Kahoks to their first championship in their home tournament in 15 years.
Ray’Sean Taylor • Collinsville basketball
