Ray’Sean Taylor • Collinsville basketball
0 comments

Ray’Sean Taylor • Collinsville basketball

  • 0
All our Winter Warm-Up coverage for 99¢
Ray'Sean Taylor, Collinsville

Ray'Sean Taylor, Collinsville basketball

A 6-foot-1 guard who has signed with SIU Edwardsville, Taylor continued his outstanding senior season with three big games last week for the unbeaten Kahoks. He put up big numbers in wins over Cahokia (20 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 steals), Belleville East (20 points, 13 rebounds, 8 assists) and in the prestigious Highland Shootout against De Smet (26 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 steals). Taylor’s performance to start the calendar year came on the heels of him being named MVP of the Collinsville Holiday Classic after leading the Kahoks to their first championship in their home tournament in 15 years.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports