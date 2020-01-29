Ray’Sean Taylor • Collinsville basketball
0 comments

Ray’Sean Taylor • Collinsville basketball

  • 0
Support local journalism for 99¢
Ray'Sean Taylor, Collinsville

Ray'Sean Taylor, Collinsville basketball

A 6-foot-1 guard who has signed with SIU Edwardsville, Taylor broke the school record for points in a single game with a 53-point night in a 77-57 win over Trinity in the Belleville East Classic championship. The previous school record of 50 points was set by Tom Parker on December 30, 1967, at SIU Carbondale in the Carbondale Holiday Tournament. Parker went on to play for legendary coach Adolph Rupp at Kentucky and scored more than 1,000 points. This season, Taylor is fifth in the area in scoring (25.8) and is among the leaders in assists (5.2), steals (2.9) and free-throw percentage (71.5). He has 1,931 career points, 110 short of Parker’s school record.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports