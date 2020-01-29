A 6-foot-1 guard who has signed with SIU Edwardsville, Taylor broke the school record for points in a single game with a 53-point night in a 77-57 win over Trinity in the Belleville East Classic championship. The previous school record of 50 points was set by Tom Parker on December 30, 1967, at SIU Carbondale in the Carbondale Holiday Tournament. Parker went on to play for legendary coach Adolph Rupp at Kentucky and scored more than 1,000 points. This season, Taylor is fifth in the area in scoring (25.8) and is among the leaders in assists (5.2), steals (2.9) and free-throw percentage (71.5). He has 1,931 career points, 110 short of Parker’s school record.
Ray’Sean Taylor • Collinsville basketball
