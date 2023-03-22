A four-year leader of the program’s ascendance into becoming a statewide power, Jones helped lead Vashon to its first state championship in heartstopping fashion. The 6-foot senior winger scored 24 points and had 10 rebounds to help the Wolverines rally for a 79-77 victory against St. Joseph Benton in double overtime in the Class 4 title game. In the semifinals, Jones had seven points and seven rebounds As Vashon beat Southern Boone 55-40. Signed to play at the NCAA Division I level for the University of Missouri-Kansas City, Jones scored 1,539 points for Vashon to go along with 855 rebounds. She is the co-Class 4 player of the year as voted upon by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association.