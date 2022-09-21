Rayon Cunningham • Hazelwood Central soccer

A junior forward, Cunningham went on a scoring binge to lead the Hawks to the championship of the McCluer North Tournament. In a 6-1 first-round win over Hazelwood East, he had a hat trick, including the game-winning goal, and added an assist. He followed by scoring five goals to lead the Hawks to a 9-1 semifinal win over Cardinal Ritter. Hazelwood Central eked out a 2-1 win in penalty kicks over University City in the championship game, and Cunningham assisted on the lone Hawks’ goal in regulation. A two-year starter and an all-conference selection last season, Cunningham leads the Hawks in scoring with nine goals and five assists for 23 points.