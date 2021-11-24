Reagan Andrew • MICDS football

A 5-foot-9, 185-pound senior quarterback, Andrew will be playing in the third state semifinal game of his career Friday. In a 22-20 state quarterfinal win over St. Dominic, he completed 11 of 16 passes for 142 yards and two touchdowns and carried the ball 11 times for 90 yards and a TD. He threw a 10-yard TD pass in the first quarter, scored on a 2-yard run and ran for a 2-point conversion late in the second quarter and threw a 25-yard TD pass in the third quarter. Andrew, who was named the Metro League player of the year, is among the area leaders in passing yards (2,320), touchdown passes (27) and has thrown just five interceptions.