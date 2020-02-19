Reagan Cathcart • Francis Howell swimming
Reagan Cathcart • Francis Howell swimming

Reagan Cathcart, Francis Howell

Reagan Cathcart, Francis Howell swimming

A senior, Cathcart won four gold medals to help lead the Vikings to the team title at the GAC South Championships. She placed first in the 200 individual medley (2:11.02), 100 butterfly (58.01) and swam on the winning 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle relays, which also placed first. In early January at the COMO Invitational, she finished second in the 50 free in 23.69, the second-fastest time in Class 2 in the state of Missouri according to MSHSAA and second in the 100 free in 51.77, which also ranks No. 2 in Class 2. Cathcart, who also competes for the Flyers Aquatic Swim Team, will swim for the University of Utah next year.

