Reagan Daly • Windsor basketball

A 5-foot-2 senior guard who is planning on playing at Lewis and Clark Community College, Daly helped lead the Owls to two victories last week. In a 51-43 come-from-behind win against Jefferson, she led all scorers with 18 points, including four 3-pointers and four rebounds. In her second game of the week, she had 20 points, including four 3-pointers, five rebounds, two assists and four steals in a 55-41 victory against Northwest Cedar Hill. A three-time all-conference honoree and an all-district selection as a freshman, Daly is averaging 9.1 points and 2.4 rebounds. She also competes participates in track and field.