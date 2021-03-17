A 5-foot-5 senior point guard who has signed with Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina, Rapert has led Union to its first girls state semifinal appearance since 1980. In a 60-43 win over Cape Notre Dame in a Class 5 state quarterfinal in Cape Girardeau, Rapert scored a team-high 18 points, grabbed five rebounds, handed out six assists and made four steals. She also led the way in a 63-46 sectional win over Ursuline with 23 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals. The player of the year in the Four Rivers Conference and in District 4, Rapert is averaging 23.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 5.5 steals. She has scored more than 2,000 career points.
Reagan Rapert • Union basketball