Rebecca Koenig • O’Fallon soccer

A sophomore forward, Koenig had a pair of hat tricks to lead the Panthers to the Class 3A Belleville West Regional championship. In 6-0 win over Granite City in the title game, she had goals in the 21st, 30th, and 70th minutes. O’Fallon was coming off an 8-0 semifinal win over Belleville West in which Koenig netted goals in the 12th, 34th, and 38th minutes. Koenig, who started at left back as a freshman, finished the season with 23 goals (4 game winners) and 12 assists for 58 points, which was the second-most for the Panthers, who had a 12-game winning streak stopped by Edwardsville in a sectional semifinal Tuesday.