Regan Moody • Althoff soccer

A junior forward, Moody scored four goals in a postseason game for the second time in eight days as the Crusaders overwhelmed Elmhurst Timothy Christian 7-0 in the Class 1A state championship game. Moody's four goals were a championship-game record for the state tournament. The former record of three was set by Megan Pawloski of Althoff (Class 2A) in 2010 and matched by Nicky Wisnasky of Alton Marquette (Class 1A) in 2011. Moody, who had a goal and an assist in a 3-0 semifinal win over Wheaton Academy and an assist in a 3-2 super-sectional win over Alton Marquette, finished the season with 33 goals (9 game-winners) and 16 assists.